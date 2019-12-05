LA Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic recently dropped a major hint about where he will play next – and while doing so, he also took a thinly veiled dig at Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo.

“I will go to a team that has to win again, that has to renew its history, that is looking for a challenge against all,” Zlatan revealed in a recent interview with GQ Italy.

“Only then will I be able to find the necessary stimuli to surprise you again…. As a footballer it is not just a matter of choosing a team, there are other factors that must square. Even in the interests of my family … See you soon in Italy,” he added further.

And later, he was asked about the prospect of competing with Cristiano Ronaldo for various records and titles, to which he replied that the Portuguese star and five-time Ballon d’Or winner is not even the “real Ronaldo”.

“Will I find the real Ronaldo in Italy? None of it is happening! There is only one Ronaldo, the Brazilian!” Zlatan explained.

It is a well-known fact that the 38-year-old former Swedish international is a big fan of the Brazilian legend Ronaldo, and with his latest statement against Ronaldo’s Portuguese namesake, Zlatan further seems to have proved his respect for the 2002 FIFA World Cup winner.

Quotes via Abola.pt.