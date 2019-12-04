Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo delayed Serie A awards arrival until confirmed as MVP

Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed the Ballon d’Or ceremony for the second straight year, as his rival Lionel Messi claimed his sixth trophy. The Juventus man, however, did make an appearance in Milan to collect Serie A MVP award. However, reports now claim that the Portuguese star waited in his car until his win was confirmed.

Cristiano Ronaldo claimed the Serie A MVP of the year award at a gala held in Milan. However, BeIN Sports correspondent, Tancredi Palmieri, has claimed that the Juventus star was waiting in his car until he was confirmed of his victory. Only then did he decide to enter the theatre, assisted by his bodyguards who shone flashes at the cameras to stop his picture being taken.

UNBELIEVABLE!

Cristiano Ronaldo waited in his car for the moment in which he had to be awarded MVP Serie A award!

Then when the time came, he finally get out to enter the theatre, while his bodyguards pointed torchlights to cameras! https://t.co/8A51G9Tatp — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) December 2, 2019

Meanwhile, Ronaldo passed on the opportunity to be in the audience for the 2019 Ballon d’Or. Reports previously claimed that the Juventus star took the decision to be absent from the year-end award after he learned of his loss. He eventually finished third in the standings, behind Virgil van Dijk and winner, Lionel Messi.