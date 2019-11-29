Inter Milan great Dejan Stankovic backs Conte to end Juve dominance

Inter Milan legend Dejan Stankovic believes the club currently have the right man for the job in Antonio Conte as they look to end Juventus’ dominance in Serie A.

The two teams – along with AC Milan – have traditionally been regarded as Italian football’s three biggest clubs but it is Juventus who have proven to be unstoppable in recent times, having won the past eight Scudettos.

But, back in the summer, Inter issued a real statement of intent by installing Conte, who led the Bianconeri to three consecutive Serie A crowns between 2011 and 2014, at the helm while also bringing in big names such as Romelu Lukaku, Diego Godin and Alexis Sanchez.

‘Lukaku is a rough diamond’ – Conte praises team after Inter’s victory over Slavia Prague

13 games into the 2019/20 campaign, Inter are currently second on the table and just a point behind leaders Juventus, giving Stankovic hope that Conte could be the man to lead the Nerazzurri to their first league title since 2010.

“Juventus have been the best team in Italy but, with Antonio Conte, we hope the story can change,” Stankovic told FOX Sports Asia in a one-on-one interview.

“He has brought to Inter not just a way of football but a mentality and spirit of victory.

“And so we hope we can soon compete with Juventus.”

Stankovic is no stranger to success having won 15 trophies during his time at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, including the treble of the Serie A, Coppa Italia and UEFA Champions League in 2009/10.

🇦🇪 Throwback to an excellent morning with @Inter_en legend Dejan #Stankovic to kick off an exciting day at the Acronis #CyberFit Summit in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/RCjGcAmonb — Acronis (@Acronis) November 28, 2019

The former Serbia international, who also represented his country on 103 occasions, was speaking to FOX Sports Asia in Abu Dhabi at the “Acronis #CyberFit Summit”, where he also took part in a friendly kickabout on Thursday morning.

Acronis, headquartered in Singapore and Switzerland and specialising in cyber protection, have several partnerships in the sports industry, including with famous football clubs Inter and Arsenal, as well as F1 team ROKiT Williams Racing.

Having worked up a good sweat, Stankovic – a self-confessed Formula 1 fan – can now look forward to an enjoyable weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starting on Friday.

“Acronis is a great partner for Inter and it’s an honour for me to be here,” added the six-time Serie A winner.

“This morning, we had a little match was it was a lot of fun, so I’m very happy to be here.

“I’ve always been a Formula 1 supporter so it’s a dream to be here and, starting [on Friday], it will be like being in Disneyland Paris for me because I really like this.”

Interestingly enough, just hours prior to FOX Sports Asia’s interview with Stankovic, Inter confirmed his appointment as a new coach for their youth team, where he will “focus on the training of individual technique”.

Having held various roles since his retirement in 2013, including as an advisor for UEFA, the now 41-year-old is delighted at his homecoming.

“I never left Inter,” he explained.

“Initially after my retirement, I worked as a manager for Inter, my sons are playing in the youth academy, so Inter has always been in my heart

“It’s a pleasure and honour to officially be back at my home.”

📢 | WELCOME BACK A warm welcome to Dejan #Stankovic who joins our Youth Sector coaching team, his role focusing on the training of individual technique 💪#FCIM #InterYouth — Inter (@Inter_en) November 28, 2019

Stankovic shared that, for now at least, he is perfectly happy with being involved in coaching at this level as he enjoys working with youth, and added – with a wry grin – that it was “less stressful”.

And, while Inter have always been a club associated with big-money transfers, their new academy coach insists bringing youngsters through the ranks into the first team is also an important aspect.

“In almost every club, the cantera (academy) is very important,” said Stankovic. “And Inter is doing their best to do the same.

“Someone like [17-year-old Inter starlet Sebastiano] Esposito is an example, and I hope other young players can do the same.”