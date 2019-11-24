Inter’s Nicolo Barella to undergo knee surgery

Antonio Conte could be without the services of Nicolo Barella for a prolonged period after it was confirmed he requires knee surgery.

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella will undergo surgery to remove a fragment of cartilage in his knee, the Serie A club have confirmed.

Barella was withdrawn on the stroke of half-time in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Torino and visibly indicated his pain to medical staff.

In a statement on their official website, Inter revealed the 22-year-old has damaged a fragment of cartilage in his knee, which will require surgery to be removed. No timescale has been put on how long he will be out of action for.

Speaking after the game, Inter boss Antonio Conte said: “I really hope Barella doesn’t have anything particularly serious.

11 – #Inter have won 11 of the first 13 Serie A games current season: the Nerazzurri have never done better at this stage of a top-flight campaign, having achieved this result only in 1950/51. Approach.#TorinoInter pic.twitter.com/8mCI9vSJmc — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 23, 2019

“Barella has grown exponentially over the last four months. He is a very important player for us and we can only hope the test results are not too bad. He’s a warrior and I hope he’s back on the pitch soon.”

Barella has made 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring twice.