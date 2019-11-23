Brescia coach Fabio Grosso has urged Mario Balotelli to “help himself” as the striker was dropped for Sunday’s match against Roma.

Balotelli signed for his hometown club Brescia – who sit bottom of Serie A – in August and has scored two goals in seven league appearances so far.

However, he reportedly stormed out of a Brescia training session on Thursday following a disagreement with Grosso, who hinted in a news conference on Saturday the ex-Inter forward would not be included in his squad.

“What happened with Balotelli is something I’d already experienced in the past. I demand great intensity and a high tempo in my training sessions. When that doesn’t happen, I prefer to change and make the session tougher,” Grosso said.

“He didn’t do that and was set to one side. I don’t want to minimise the incident, nor blow it out of proportion. It will be crucial for me to use everyone at my disposal, but I can only do so much. At a certain point, he has to help himself.

“You will know of disciplinary action, but I prefer to communicate these things to the players first myself. It’ll be for the good of the team. I don’t deny what I said about Mario, because I still really want to use his characteristics for the side.”

Balotelli’s omission was subsequently confirmed as Brescia confirmed their 20-man squad for Sunday’s trip to Stadio Olimpico.