Maurizio Sarri reveals why Cristiano Ronaldo will miss next Juventus match

Juventus are set to take on Atalanta in their next Serie A match, and the Bianconeri may just have to get through that game without Cristiano Ronaldo featuring in any form.

Juve boss Maurizio Sarri spoke in a press conference ahead of the Atalanta match, and revealed that Ronaldo was not ready to take the field, despite playing for Portugal during the International break.

Sarri explained that the aim for the club is to have a fit and firing Ronaldo ready for a crucial UEFA Champions League (UCL) match against Atletico Madrid, rather than risk him for the game against Atalanta.

‘Media want controversy’ – Ronaldo on his ‘minor’ injury

“There is no need for clarification,” Sarri said.

“I have been coming from the 90s and even amateurs had the same reactions to changes. Either I spent my life clarifying or I got used to the fact that the players should be left to boil.

“This is not a problem , the real problem is that in the first match against Portugal Cristiano had been better while in the second he had the same problems as in the last games, so we are trying to remove this ailment that is conditioning him, even mentally, trying to get him to train better. The goal has become the Champions League match with Atletico. It is running this program, but tomorrow it will not be available 99%.”

Despite claims of an injury to the Portuguese superstar, it is clear that the relationship between Sarri and Ronaldo might not be at its finest as things stand.