Nicolo Zaniolo ‘very happy’ at Roma amid Manchester United links

Nicolo Zaniolo said he is “very happy” at Roma amid links to Premier League giants Manchester United.

Zaniolo signed a long-term contract with Roma through to June 2024, but it has not stopped speculation over his future.

The 20-year-old Italy international, who joined Roma last season, has reportedly attracted interest from United.

But Zaniolo wants to repay the confidence shown in him by Serie A side Roma.

“The minimum objective this season is to improve day by day. We want to win every game. The objective is qualifying for the Champions League,” Zaniolo told Sky Sport Italia.

“I’m very happy, Roma have given me so much confidence, now I’ll repay it on the pitch. I’m proud to represent these fans, I feel very good here.

“The things Fonseca has to say, he says to your face. He’s a very direct person and he’s helping me improve.”

Zaniolo scored a brace in Italy’s 9-1 demolition of Armenia in Euro 2020 qualifying on Monday.

At club level, Zaniolo has netted five goals in all competitions for Roma this term.