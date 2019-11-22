Juan Cuadrado extends Juve contract until 2022

Juan Cuadrado has followed Leonardo Bonucci in committing his future to Juventus by penning a new deal.
Winger Juan Cuadrado has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract extension at Juventus, the Serie A champions have confirmed.
The 31-year-old Colombia international joined Juve initially in August 2015, in the first of two consecutive season-long loans from Chelsea.
A permanent €20million switch was finally secured ahead of the 2017-18 season.
Cuadrado has won the Scudetto in each of his four seasons in Serie A, along with three Coppas Italia and a Supercoppa Italiana.
Injury problems forced Maurizio Sarri to field Cuadrado as a full-back, and the majority of his 14 appearances in all competitions this term have come on the right-hand side of defence.
Cuadrado is the second senior member of Juventus’ squad to pen fresh terms this week after Italy centre-back Leonardo Bonucci renewed until June 2024.