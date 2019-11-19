Top Chelsea target wants to be worth €60-70m when he changes clubs

Chelsea target and AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek wants to be worth €60-70 million by the time he decides to change clubs. The Poland international opened up about his life in Serie A and talked about how he wants to improve himself before making a move.

“When I moved to Milan, it all happened so quickly that I never even stopped to ask myself what was going on,” he told TVP Sport (via Football Italia).

“I am worth €38m now, but the next time I change club, I’d like it to be for €60-70m. I have to be ambitious and will work hard for that to happen. After all, I am at the start of my career, it’s only my second season in Serie A, one of the top five leagues in Europe.”

Piatek also expanded on how San Siro treated him when he made his first appearance for Milan.

“I was shocked. In the first game against Napoli, I was wearing headphones, but could clearly hear the entire stadium singing my name and applauding. They treated me as if I’d been playing there for years and appreciated me from the first day.

“You can see my Instagram profile as well to see how my life has changed. When I left Poland, I had 5,000 followers, now I have 1.5m. I appreciate popularity and that fans want to have their pictures taken with me, but the most important thing is the football.”

Chelsea are said to be interested in the striker and could make a move for him in January itself if their transfer ban is lifted.