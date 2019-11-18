Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo dismissed reports of an alleged rift between him and Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri, by admitting that the former Chelsea boss was right to substitute him early during last week’s Serie A clash against AC Milan.

“In the last three weeks I have been limited,” Ronaldo told reporters after Portugal’s 2-0 win over Luxembourg on Sunday.

“Everyone knows that I don’t like to be substituted, but there was no problem in my gestures after the change. I tried to help Juventus by playing injured,” he further added, before concluding:

“No one likes to be replaced, but I understand it, because I wasn’t well in those two games. I wasn’t 100 per cent.”

Earlier on Saturday, the 34-year-old’s sisters had slammed Sarri for his decision to substitute him as early as the 55th minute, during the AC Milan game.

Ronaldo netted a hat-trick against Lithuania in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifiers – following which his sister Katia Aveiro wrote on Instagram: “Don’t mess with him.”

Corriere Dello Sport further reported that his other sister Elma added: “God does not fail. He is fit, so now what?”

Later, Sarri had insisted that the Portuguese ace was struggling with a knee injury, but the player himself quashed those claims, saying that he was “very good.”

But now, it appears that he has changed his stance, by backing Sarri and his decision post the game against Luxembourg.

Quotes via Daily Mail.