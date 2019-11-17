Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus teammate reveals Portugal superstar’s FIFA World Cup claim

Cristiano Ronaldo’s current teammate at Juventus, and previously at Real Madrid, Danilo has revealed the Portuguese superstar’s claim about winning the FIFA World Cup. The Brazilian full-back moved to Juventus in the summer transfer window this season after a two-year spell at Manchester City.

Danilo, while talking about his teammate Ronaldo, said that it was nice to reunite with him at Juventus after having played two seasons with him at Real Madrid. The 28-year-old moved to Manchester City in 2017, before moving to Italy earlier this year.

He then went on to add that the Portuguese superstar has claimed that Brazil would’ve won another five World Cups if he was playing for them. The Selecao have five World Cups to their name but their last one was won back in 2002 – at that time Ronaldo was just promoted to the first team at Sporting Lisbon.

“I knew him from our time at Real Madrid and it was nice to be back with him at Juve,” said the full-back while in conversation with DAZN Brazil (via Football-Italia).

“Along with his great quality, Ronaldo has this attention for detail that really explains the results he has achieved. He even told me that, if he had played for Brazil, we would’ve won another five World Cups already.”