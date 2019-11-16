A few hours after Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 55th career hat-trick in the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier game between Portugal and Lithuania, the star forward’s sisters launched a scathing attack on Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri for substituting him early during the recent Serie A clash against AC Milan.

In case you missed it, 34-year-old Ronaldo was subbed off in the 55th minute during the Juventus-AC Milan match on Sunday. Obviously, the ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United ace was not happy at his boss’ decision, and was seen storming off into the dressing room immediately afterwards.

Later, Sarri insisted that the Portuguese star was struggling with a knee injury, but Ronaldo himself quashed those claims, saying that he was “very good.”

Instead of just making claims, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner also set about to prove his words, by netting a hat-trick against Lithuania – thereby sparking a reaction from his family as well.

One sister, Katia Aveiro wrote on Instagram with a picture of Ronaldo: “Don’t mess with him.”

Corriere dello Sport further reports that his other sister Elma added: “God does not fail. He is fit, so now what?”

Apparently, Cristiano Ronaldo’s friend Miguel Paixao also took a thinly-veiled dig at former England manager Fabio Capello after he said that Cristiano “hadn’t dribbled past anyone for years.”

“I think you should have also dribbled past the defence before scoring,” Paizao was quoted as saying.

With inputs from The Sun.