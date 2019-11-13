Patrick Vieira explains why Cristiano Ronaldo looks unhappy at Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo had to be brought off by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri after failing to make a significant impact against AC Milan at the weekend, sparking a rather heated response from the Portuguese superstar. In the aftermath, Patrick Vieira has spoken out about why Ronaldo looks unhappy at the club.

The Arsenal legend believes that while managing a player as big as Ronaldo, it is key for the man in charge to know exactly what is bothering the player.

‘I was afraid Ronaldo would hurt himself’ – Sarri on Ronaldo substitution

“This shows how difficult it is to be a coach,” Vieira said to Sky Sport Italia, per Bleacher Report.

“Ronaldo is of different class, together with [Lionel] Messi and Neymar. They are the image of football today. It’s important to understand why he is unhappy. From the outside, it seems like he is going through a difficult period. When a player like him stops scoring, there will be some frustration.

“I am not surprised to see Juventus always in first place, as here the player is at the service of the club, and when things are clear, the player can give his best on the field. At Juventus, the club is the real star.”

Juventus confirmed that there would be no action taken against Ronaldo after he vented his frustration at being replaced by Paulo Dybala during the AC Milan game.