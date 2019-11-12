Juventus confirm no fine for Cristiano Ronaldo despite angry reaction to substitution

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines around the world after he appeared to voice his displeasure at being subbed off by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri in a recent game against AC Milan in Serie A.

Sarri decided to replace Ronaldo after the Portuguese superstar proved largely ineffective in a crunch game against Milan, bringing on Paulo Dybala instead.

Ronaldo’s reaction to being taken off was far from pleasing for Juve fans, and reports after the game suggested that he may have walked out of the stadium in a huff after the decision was made to substitute him.

‘I was afraid Ronaldo would hurt himself’ – Sarri on Ronaldo substitution

Despite the angry reaction, Juventus have confirmed that no action will be taken against Ronaldo in the aftermath of the incident, calming fears of a possible fine.

After the game, Sarri revealed that Ronaldo was playing with a knee injury, and that it was commendable that he played at all during the match.

“He should be thanked because he made himself available despite not being in optimal conditions,” the former Chelsea manager said.

“In the last month he has had this discomfort in his knee and this is a little problem for him.”

Ronaldo’s replacement, Paulo Dybala, was the one who got the winner for the Bianconeri in a narrow 1-0 win.