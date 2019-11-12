Cristiano Ronaldo reveals his favourite career goal came in UCL

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a whirlwind career thus far that has seen him touch heights he could never have imagined. He remains fit as ever, and might even play till the age of 40 and beyond.

In a recent interview with France Football, the Portuguese superstar discussed his glittering career, and gave an insight into what makes him tick.

During the interview, Ronaldo spoke about his rivalry with Lionel Messi, scoring 700 goals, while also revealing the greatest goal he scored in his glorious career.

“Seven hundred goals, it’s still an impressive total that makes me all the more proud that few players have reached …” Ronaldo said.

“If you ask me to choose (a favourite goal), I would say the goal against Juventus (against Real Madrid, in the Champions League in April 2018). Because it’s a goal I’ve been trying to score for years.”

That was indeed one of the greatest goals of Ronaldo’s career, though he has scored plenty of screamers among the 700+ he has managed along the way.

The bicycle kick scored in the UEFA Champions League is easily among the top goals ever scored in the competition, and with a long way still to go, we just might see plenty more such finishes from the former Manchester United and Real Madrid star.