Wojciech Szczesny defends Cristiano Ronaldo after angry reaction to Juventus substitution

Cristiano Ronaldo was understandably livid after being subbed off for Juventus against AC Milan, says his teammate Wojciech Szczesny, amid reports that all may not be well in the mind of the Portuguese superstar.

Ronaldo was taken off by manager Maurizio Sarri after failing to make an impact in the game against Milan in Turin, and his replacement, Paulo Dybala, was the player who popped up with the winner in a crucial Serie A tie.

It was later claimed by Sarri that Ronaldo was still struggling with a knee injury, and that it was commendable that the talisman played through the pain barrier. Szczesny too, tended to agree with that statement.

“I think it is normal for a champion to get a little angry when he leaves the field,” the former Arsenal goalkeeper said.

“He will return in better physical condition and, as he has always done, will make the difference in the decisive phase of the season.

“In recent weeks he has not trained at 100 per cent, after the international break it will be better. We all know the qualities and personality of Ronaldo.”

Ronaldo also made headlines for reportedly walking out of the stadium before the end of the match in what might have been protest.