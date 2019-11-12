Cristiano Ronaldo told he could be banned for two years after being subbed by Juventus

Cristiano Ronaldo wasn’t at his best for Juventus in a recent Serie A match against AC Milan, and manager Maurizio Sarri saw it best to substitute the talismanic forward before the end of the game.

His replacement, Paulo Dybala, went on to score the winner for the Bianconeri, but the attention after the game was still focused on a livid Ronaldo, who reportedly walked straight out of the stadium after being taken off.

Looooool no way Cristiano Ronaldo subbed off and booed by Juve fans? Dont kill me 😭😭pic.twitter.com/ifdt1xcGAG — Ahmed ∞ (@MessiCuIe) November 10, 2019

And according to former Italian footballer Antonio Cassano, if Ronaldo did indeed leave the Juventus stadium before the end of proceedings, he could be hit with a substantial ban.

“Did he leave before the end of the game?” Cassano said on Tiki-Taka, as reported by AS.

“You can’t do that because there is an anti-doping control.”

Cassano recalled a time when he had to rush back to the stadium in order to avoid a ban of his own.

“I had to go back to the stadium urgently to avoid a two-year ban,” he said.

It remains to be seen if the Italian football authorities will take such a big call on Ronaldo, but tensions certainly are high when it comes to the Portuguese superstar.