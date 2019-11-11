Ex-Real Madrid manager slams Cristiano Ronaldo, claims ‘he hasn’t dribbled past anyone’ in 3 years

Former Real Madrid manager Fabio Capello has slammed Cristiano Ronaldo for getting upset after being taken off by Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri in the Serie A giants’ 1-0 win over AC Milan. The Portuguese was upset and walked straight down the tunnel after being taken off in the 54th minute of the encounter.

Capello, while in conversation with Sky Sports Italia, slammed Ronaldo for the behaviour and even claimed that ‘he hasn’t dribbled past anyone in three years’. The Italian tactician went on to state that it wasn’t nice of the former Real Madrid and Manchester United star to ignore his teammates and walk down the tunnel.

“[Cristiano] is a great champion, nobody argues with that, but he hasn’t dribbled past anyone in the last three years,” Capello told Sky Sport Italia (via Marca).

“At the moment he isn’t at his best and it is normal to replace him. Sarri doesn’t need to be brave or show his personality to make that change. It’s not nice that he didn’t sit on the bench [after being taken off] and argued with Sarri.

“One has to be a champion even when he is replaced, not only when things are going well. He must respect his teammates.”

Reports have emerged that Ronaldo left the stadium three minutes before full-time. And as manager Maurizio Sarri later revealed, the Portuguese wasn’t fully fit and hence was taken off.