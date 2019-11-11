Serie A |

WATCH: New footage shows Cristiano Ronaldo asked to be substituted during Juventus’s 1-0 win vs AC Milan

ronaldo injury sub

Juventus registered a 1-0 win over AC Milan in Serie A courtesy a goal fro Paulo Dybala but Cristiano Ronaldo’s substitution seems to have stolen all the limelight. He was taken off by manager Maurizio Sarri in the 55th minute of the match for Dybala with many reports claiming it was a tactical decision and not a forced one.

However, new footage has emerged which shows Ronaldo asking to be taken off as he wasn’t feeling 100% fit. The Portuguese ran straight down the tunnel after getting substituted and even left the stadium three minutes before full-time.

 

Watch what actually happened as Ronaldo asked to be subbed off, contrary to widespread reports.

