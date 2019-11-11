WATCH: New footage shows Cristiano Ronaldo asked to be substituted during Juventus’s 1-0 win vs AC Milan

Juventus registered a 1-0 win over AC Milan in Serie A courtesy a goal fro Paulo Dybala but Cristiano Ronaldo’s substitution seems to have stolen all the limelight. He was taken off by manager Maurizio Sarri in the 55th minute of the match for Dybala with many reports claiming it was a tactical decision and not a forced one.

However, new footage has emerged which shows Ronaldo asking to be taken off as he wasn’t feeling 100% fit. The Portuguese ran straight down the tunnel after getting substituted and even left the stadium three minutes before full-time.

Whoa,

Cristiano Ronaldo subbed off at 54’,

leaves the pitch only giving this look to Sarri,

then says something in Portuguese towards the bench,

and run straight into locker room! pic.twitter.com/9jTxefXaa7 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 10, 2019

Watch what actually happened as Ronaldo asked to be subbed off, contrary to widespread reports.

Sky Sports showed images in the 69th min of how Cristiano Ronaldo asked for the change in 58th min because of injury . Upon leaving he went directly to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/ovmyWu1whJ — Haroon Abid 🇬🇧 🇵🇰 (@HaroonMUFC47) November 10, 2019

To stop the brainless speculations. Ronaldo intimating he’s injured and REQUESTING to sub out pic.twitter.com/V1lRFVhnOo — michhhael (@m1897) November 10, 2019

it’s visible from this too. matches up perfectly for any doubting. pic.twitter.com/2fz8zEOQVy — MEMBER 70527 (@MEMBER31773) November 10, 2019