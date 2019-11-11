Juventus boss Maurizio Sarri reveals why he substituted Cristiano Ronaldo off in 2nd consecutive match

Juventus held on to their top spot on the Serie A table as they got the better of AC Milan courtesy a goal from Paulo Dybala. The Argentine was brought on for Cristiano Ronaldo by manager Maurizio Sarri in the 54th minute and his decision was vindicated.

Ronaldo wasn’t happy at being taken off and even left the stadium three minutes before the final whistle. Sarri has now revealed why he took the decision to sub one of the most important players of his team off only seven minutes into the second half.

“We must thank Ronaldo, because he made a sacrifice to be there at all tonight in a difficult situation,” Sarri told Sky Sport Italia.

“He did everything possible to play, but I saw he was not well and thought it best to take him off. It’s only natural a player is going to be irritated to leave the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there.

“Over the last month, he has had this little knee problem, he had a knock in training and it hurt the collateral ligament. When he trains at high intensity or plays, it unbalances him, so he ends up overcompensating and it damages the calf and thigh muscles.

“It is affecting his performances and he is not at his best at the moment. All players who are trying to give their best will have at least five minutes of being annoyed when they are substituted, but a coach would in general be much more worried if he didn’t seem upset.”