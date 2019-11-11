Lionel Messi fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Maurizio Sarri subs him off in 2nd consecutive match

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri for the second consecutive match. The Portuguese was subbed off in the 54th minute of Juventus’s encounter vs AC Milan for Paulo Dybala, who went on to score the only goal of the encounter. Ronaldo, on the other hand, was seen walking down the tunnel immediately after getting substituted and reportedly left the stadium before full-time.

Lionel Messi fans, expectedly, took to Twitter to troll the former Real Madrid star and here are the best of reactions.

Whoa,

Cristiano Ronaldo subbed off at 54’,

leaves the pitch only giving this look to Sarri,

then says something in Portuguese towards the bench,

and run straight into locker room! pic.twitter.com/9jTxefXaa7 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) November 10, 2019

So Sarri was able to sub a whole Ronaldo twice but lord Kepa Arrizabalaga had the balls to say NO to Sarri😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Kepa needs a statue!!!!! — KB 🎭🇬🇭♂ (@kwamebenaiah) November 10, 2019

Sarri is about to smoke out Ronaldo’s career before December! 😂😂😂 — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) November 10, 2019

Cristiano Ronaldo vs AC Milan | 10/11/19 | All goals, assists, skills, and techniques | Body of a 20 years old pic.twitter.com/Eh2RrOnuQv — seyi (@xOluwaseyi) November 10, 2019

Removed Ronaldo, bring in Dybala and boom, Dybala scores. ☺️ Any doubt that Ronaldo is done? 🤷‍♂️ — BeksFCB (@Joshua_Ubeku) November 10, 2019

Maurizio Sarri has again taken off Cristiano Ronaldo, who goes straight to the dressing room. pic.twitter.com/be0gYEOQtT — 𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 (@TheEuropeanLad) November 10, 2019

Ronaldo Played Pure Arrant Nonsense For 55 Minutes No Goal.. Then Was Substituted So Dybala Can Come On. 20 Minutes Later… Dybala Scores ‼️‼️ From Next Season Sarri Shouldn’t Be Starting Ronaldo. Frauddd pic.twitter.com/0LtKGWxlZG — ❤K I I N G💙 (@kingpraxiis) November 10, 2019

Ronaldo: “I’m different from other players who think their careers are over when they’re my age, I want to show that I’m not like the others, I’m different. Players of my age go to China or Qatar” Also Ronaldo: pic.twitter.com/fkHIeeATrk — Ⓜ️σnσlíth° (@Monolith10i) November 10, 2019

LMFAOOOOOOOOOOOOO Someone actually said that it’s time for Ronaldo to finally accept his fate and plead guilty to the police so that he can join prison league and stat pad like Pele. Im still howlinggggggg man😂😂😂😂😂😂😭😭😭😭😭 — Ultimate10 (@ClassicMessi10) November 10, 2019

Juventus removed Ronaldo and Dybala scores But it’s Messi that’s holding Dybala back in the national team 🙄🙄 — Obiagu (@GSPN90MINS) November 10, 2019

#JuveMilan

Sarri : subs ronaldo in 53′ brings on dybala

Everyone: sarri out , he has no tactics, he is ruining the club

Dybala scores

Fans: pic.twitter.com/LKUyVbu2w7 — Mayank Sharma (@mayank_mufc) November 10, 2019