Lionel Messi fans troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Maurizio Sarri subs him off in 2nd consecutive match

Cristiano Ronaldo was taken off by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri for the second consecutive match. The Portuguese was subbed off in the 54th minute of Juventus’s encounter vs AC Milan for Paulo Dybala, who went on to score the only goal of the encounter. Ronaldo, on the other hand, was seen walking down the tunnel immediately after getting substituted and reportedly left the stadium before full-time.

Lionel Messi fans, expectedly, took to Twitter to troll the former Real Madrid star and here are the best of reactions.

 

 

