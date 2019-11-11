Reports: Cristiano Ronaldo left stadium before final whistle against AC Milan after getting substituted by Maurizio Sarri

Cristiano Ronaldo was subbed off for the second consecutive match by Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri which has left the Portuguese talisman furious. Ronaldo was caught going straight down the tunnel after being taken off for Paulo Dybala in Juventus’s 1-0 win over AC Milan.

Reports from Football Italia now claim that the former Real Madrid star was upset and left the stadium three minutes before the final whistle in the match. Dybala, who came on for Ronaldo, scored the only goal of the match, vindicating the manager’s decision to bring him on for the legendary Portuguese.

Sarri was quizzed about why his senior star left the stadium before the match finished.

“Disrespectful to his teammates? Like I said, I don’t know,” Sarri said while talking to the media. “If it’s true that he left before the end it is a problem to be resolved with his teammates.

“I have no problem with Cristiano, he should be thanked because he made himself available despite not being in the best condition. In the last month he has had discomfort in his knee and this is a little problem for him.”