Serie A |

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo gets substituted for 2nd consecutive match and walks straight down the tunnel

ronaldo sub juventus

Juventus talisman was taken off for Paulo Dybala for the second consecutive match by manager Maurizio Sarri. The Portuguese was substituted in the 54th minute of the encounter vs AC Milan itself and walked straight down the tunnel. Dybala, who came on for him, went on to score the only goal of the match.

There are claims that Ronaldo was substituted because of a tactical decision by the Juventus manager. However, there are also some reports claiming that he isn’t fully fit and was struggling on the pitch, something which Sarri later confirmed.

“He did everything possible to play, but I saw he was not well and thought it best to take him off. It’s only natural a player is going to be irritated to leave the pitch, especially when he worked so hard to be there.

“Over the last month, he has had this little knee problem, he had a knock in training and it hurt the collateral ligament. When he trains at high intensity or plays, it unbalances him, so he ends up overcompensating and it damages the calf and thigh muscles,” Sarri said after the match.

 

Comments