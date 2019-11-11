Stefano Pioli frustrated by AC Milan profligacy

AC Milan put in a spirited showing against Juventus, but Stefano Pioli was frustrated with his team’s finishing.

Stefano Pioli rued AC Milan’s profligacy in the 1-0 defeat to Juventus, especially given he felt his side “were at least on a par” with the Serie A leaders.

Milan put in one of their better performances of the season at Allianz Stadium but a mixture of questionable finishing and excellent goalkeeping from Wojciech Szczesny proved the Rossoneri’s undoing as substitute Paulo Dybala scored a 77th-minute winner.

Head coach Pioli was unable to hide his frustration and urged Milan to be more clinical following Sunday’s loss in Turin.

“We were at least on a par with our opponents, if not more, but if you don’t turn those chances into goals, you are going to pay,” Pioli, whose side are 14th, told Sky Sport Italia in quotes reported by Football Italia.

“We’ve got to keep working and improving. Our current position is unworthy of Milan and that must keep us worried and concentrated at all times.

A proud performance isn’t enough in Turin. Buona la prestazione, non il risultato. Vince la Juve.#JuveMilan #SempreMilan pic.twitter.com/S1gtRe5CAN — AC Milan (@acmilan) November 10, 2019

“Unfortunately, it’s the same thing I said last Sunday after Lazio, which is that we had the opportunities and I don’t think many have 15 shots on goal the way we did at the Juventus Stadium, but we need to convert more of them.

“We also conceded a goal when we should’ve been tighter in our defending and marking. I can only underline that the performance is good, but we need the results too. We have to improve our position in the table, it’s time to take some punches and work hard.

“I see improvements every day, I saw them in recent matches, as we were by no means inferior to Lazio or Juventus. We must understand that at this level, every single ball can be decisive.

“We haven’t had as many points as we expected, nor as many as we probably deserved lately, but the performances have been there.”