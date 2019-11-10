Giuseppe Marotta: Inter & Conte on same page as Nerazzurri eye January reinforcements

Giuseppe Marotta was asked about Antonio Conte’s demands after his outburst following Inter’s Champions League loss.

Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta insisted head coach Antonio Conte and the club “share common objectives” as the Nerazzurri look to strengthen their squad in January.

Conte hit out at Inter’s management over his squad following Tuesday’s 3-2 Champions League defeat to Borussia Dortmund, accusing the Serie A side of failing to plan sufficiently for the season ahead.

Inter signed club-record recruit Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Stefano Sensi, Nicolo Barella, Diego Godin and Valentino Lazaro for the 2019-20 campaign, but Conte wanted more in his bid to overhaul Serie A champions Juventus.

Barcelona pair Ivan Rakitic and Arturo Vidal have both been linked to Inter, as well as out-of-favour Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic.

Asked about Conte and his relationship with Inter prior to Saturday’s 2-1 Serie A win over Hellas Verona, Marotta – who worked alongside the Italian boss at Juve – told Sky Sport Italia: “I know Antonio very well, he is very severe and demanding. His culture of victory is very strong and he has his own special way of communicating.

“We share the desire to seek excellence and victory. That is going to be a gradual process, so we are aligned with the desire to improve the squad in the January transfer window, where we’ll look at every opportunity. We agree with Conte’s requests for a strengthening of mentality and are all on the same page.”

Marotta added: “Experience tells me the January transfer market tends to be fairly quiet. We agree with our coach that we’ll see what opportunities there are.

“We have a strong club, an excellent coach and he is very transparent when dealing with everyone. We share common objectives.

“We are looking for a player with experience, but not at the end of his career. We want to create a good mix of experience and youth. What we lack somewhat at the moment is many players with Champions League experience, so we want to keep raising the bar, making this a more competitive side with players who fit the profiles that the coach is looking for.

“To be honest, I did not expect to be just one point off Juventus at this stage of the season. We aim to raise the bar constantly, that is the desire of the club, the coach, the players and the fans.”

Inter bounced back from their Champions League collapse by rallying past Verona at San Siro, where Conte’s team emerged triumphant thanks to Barella’s stunning 83rd-minute winner.

Matias Vecino had cancelled out Valerio Verre’s 19th-minute penalty before Barella produced a moment of magic in Milan to move Inter two points clear of Juve – who are due to face AC Milan on Sunday.

“Look, to be honest after four months we must be proud looking at the table,” Conte told reporters. “All we, players, staff, all who works for Inter must be.

“31 points after 12 matches are important. But, the guys have been great, even in the Champions League. We proved we are able to look in the eyes of important teams like Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund. We have to make many steps more to improve our experience. We worked a lot in these four months.”