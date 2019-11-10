Italy has other problems – Matteo Salvini hits out at Mario Balotelli

Italian politician Matteo Salvini believes the country has bigger problems to deal with than racism and has hit out at Mario Balotelli

Mario Balotelli has been criticised by Italian politician Matteo Salvini after the Brescia striker was racially abused in a Serie A match with Hellas Verona.

Balotelli kicked the ball at the Verona ultras after receiving racial abuse from sections of the home support during Sunday’s clash.

The former Manchester City striker subsequently called out “a few idiots,” while Verona responded by banning the leader of their ultras for 11 years.

In the week, Salvini – the leader of the party Lega Nord – claimed the abuse of Balotelli was “the least of his concerns,” but added the behaviour should be condemned.

Salvini has now hit out at Balotelli again, with the former minister of the interior suggesting Italy has bigger problems to deal with than racism.

“Poor, innocent Balotelli, poor star. A person so staid and polite. I condemn every gesture of violence and racism but I prefer others in the field to Balotelli,” he said.

“Italy has other problems.”