Former AC Milan star says he’s lucky he left Serie A before Cristiano Ronaldo arrived

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to terrorise defences since his high profile transfer from Real Madrid to Juventus last summer, and one former AC Milan player feels he is better off retired than having to play against someone like the Portuguese superstar.

Franco Baresi enjoyed a 20-year spell at the top of Italian football as a player for AC Milan, but believes he is lucky not to be playing for Milan with Ronaldo as an opponent in Juventus colours.

‘I was afraid Ronaldo would hurt himself’ – Sarri on Ronaldo substitution

“Cristiano Ronaldo? I’m lucky that I retired before he came along. We know how good he is at always being in the right spot. He often goes into the box without the ball and he is very difficult to mark. You have to try and limit him,” he said, per Calcio Mercato.

Baresi’s comments come just days before a huge Serie A clash between AC Milan and Juventus, with the latter keen to continue their good form and stay at the top of the Italian first division.

The Bianconeri have stiff competition this season domestically, with Inter Milan just one point behind the reigning Champions, reborn under the management of former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte.

Milan, on the other hand, are languishing down in 12th spot with just 13 points from their 11 Serie A games.