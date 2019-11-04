Romelu Lukaku equals Ronaldo record after scoring brace for Inter Milan

Romelu Lukaku scored twice as Inter Milan managed to beat Bologna away from home in Serie A, and in doing so, managed to equal an impressive record.

The Belgian has now equalled the goal scoring record of Brazilian great Ronaldo, becoming the first player to score nine or more goals in just eleven Serie A matches for the Nerazzurri since Ronaldo managed the feat back in the 1997/98 season.

It was a stoppage time penalty from Lukaku that sealed the points for Inter Milan in this game, and it shows once again the faith that manager Antonio Conte has in his new recruit.

Inter title talk ‘just media speculation’ – Conte

The result means that the Italian giants are second in the Serie A standings and just one point short of the current tally of 29 points held by Juventus at the front.

It is becoming increasingly clear that Juve will not have it easy this time, considering the constant pressure placed on them by Conte’s Inter, who now have their main man clearly defined in the form of Lukaku.

The mercurial striker left Manchester United in the summer transfer window for big money, and though many believed he would score goals in Italy, his output after eleven games has been nothing short of extraordinary. Inter fans will hope this run continues.