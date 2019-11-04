Brescia sack Eugenio Corini after Hellas Verona loss

Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Hellas Verona was the final straw for Brescia’s hierarchy as they parted with Eugenio Corini.

Brescia have sacked head coach Eugenio Corini as the club languish in the Serie A’s relegation zone.

Sunday’s 2-1 loss at Hellas Verona proved to be the final straw for Brescia’s hierarchy, with the Italian side one point adrift of safety after 10 games.

Brescia turned to former Juventus and Napoli midfielder Corini in September last year as the club struggled in Serie B.

Corini – who emerged from Brescia’s youth team in 1986 and enjoyed two spells with his boyhood club – led the squad to an unexpected promotion to Italy’s top flight last season.

However, three consecutive defeats and six games without a win prompted Brescia to part with the 49-year-old.