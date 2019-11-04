WATCH: Mario Balotelli walks off pitch after being racially abused, scores worldie soon after

Mario Balotelli is one of the most interesting footballers ever. His antics will perhaps never be forgotten, and he sure gave fans another reason to remember him this weekend as his current side Brescia took on Verona away from home in Serie A.

The home supporters appeared to be making life a living hell for the Italian during the game, and though he may be used to being called out by opposition fans, it became just a bit too much on this occasion.

This is a video of Mario balotelli being racially abused after which he left the pitch only to return to score a wonder of a goal FIFA should really do something about this racism shiiit, it’s seriously ruining the game. pic.twitter.com/K972GHjFU8 — Lǐ zī wàng (@Xtopher81) November 3, 2019

What happened next was rather bizarre, as Balotelli showed he had had enough, smashing the ball into the stands where the opposition supporters were clearly chirping, and then threatening to walk off the pitch.

It became clear that this was no normal case of banter from the fans, and was a more serious issue, only later on being proved to be another case of blatant racist chanting from fans in the Italian league.

But in true Balotelli fashion, after being persuaded to make his way back, the former Manchester City man responded the only way he knows how, scoring an absolute worldie into the top corner and shutting the fans up for good. Take a look at this strike!