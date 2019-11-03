Serie A side’s director claims Zlatan Ibrahimovic joining them is a ‘real possibility’

Serie A side Bologna’s director Walter Sabatini has claimed that Zlatan Ibrahimovic might join them and discussions are ongoing. He has claimed that it is a ‘real possibility’ that he might sign for them in the upcoming January transfer window.

The Swedish forward’s time in Major League Soccer is set to come to an end and a return to European football is on the cards. Ibrahimovic has been linked with a return to Manchester United as well but a move to Serie A could be a possibility as well.

Bologna’s director has now claimed that talks with Ibrahimovic are ongoing and the striker wants to help manager Sinisa Mihajlovic. It is still unclear whether he will return to Italy but with the club’s director claiming that talks are ongoing, there is a chance that we might see the Swede great play football in Europe again.

“Zlatan Ibrahimovic to Bologna is a real possibility. Trust me, it’s not impossible. He’s considering our offer because he wants to help Sinisa Mihajlovic. We’re trying to make it possible, it’d be fantastic. Let’s see,” Sabatini said as per journalist Fabrizio Romano.