Serie A giants’ chief claims top Barcelona and Manchester United target will not be sold

Inter Milan CEO Giuseppe Marotta has claimed that his side’s top forward Lautaro Martinez will not be sold as he is an important player for the club. Both Barcelona and Manchester United are believed to be interested in the Argentine forward and are looking to get him on board in one of the next two transfer windows.

With the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer-managed side struggling to score goals freely after having sold the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez, they are on the lookout for a world-class striker. They have been linked with the likes of Mario Mandzukic, Lyon’s Moussa Dembele, Martinez.

Barcelona, on the other hand, are preparing for life without Luis Suarez. The Uruguayan is turning 33 next year and isn’t getting any better with every passing week. As a result, the Catalan giants have drawn out a list of potential replacements for the former Liverpool star and the 22-year-old Inter Milan star is one of them.

However, Inter CEO Giuseppe Marotta has ruled out his sale. “This is all media talk,” he said as reported by Sky Sport Italia.

“Our players are happy to be with us and a player must express its desire to leave if he wants to go. We don’t tend to sell important players, Inter are a very important club. Of course, part of this job is to deal with situations as they present themselves.”