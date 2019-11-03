Derby winner ‘really special’ for Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt

A first goal for Juventus left centre-back Matthijs de Ligt thrilled as he sealed a Derby della Mole win against Torino.
Matthijs de Ligt said it was special to open his Juventus account with a Derby della Mole winner against Torino that sent the champions back to the top of the Serie A table.
De Ligt has been criticised for some erratic displays since joining from Ajax but the Netherlands centre-back came up with a crucial second-half goal in a 1-0 victory in Saturday’s clash.
He turned home from close range after substitute Gonzalo Higuain knocked a corner into his path to help Juve reclaim top spot from Inter, who won 2-1 at Bologna earlier in the day.
“I am really happy, of course,” De Ligt said to DAZN.
“It was a really important game, as Inter won also. We won 1-0 and it was my goal, so [it was] really special.”
A DELIGTFUL DERBY WIN !! #ToroJuve #FinoAllaFine #ForzaJuve pic.twitter.com/vF3F1sdx1N
— JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 2, 2019
“I am just standing like this and the ball hit me,” he said.
“I knew immediately it was not a penalty, because the rules are if my arms are down here, it’s not a penalty.”
De Ligt is confident he is starting to grow into his surroundings after finding the transition a little challenging following his move from Ajax for an initial fee of €75million.
“Obviously, when you come to a new club, it’s always going to be hard,” the 20-year-old added.
“It’s going well, the guys made me feel welcome and I think I’m improving every game.
“I hope that I showed tonight what I can bring to the team.
“My team-mates are really nice, Higuain gave me an amazing assist and I’m really happy.”