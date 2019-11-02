Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother claims her son would’ve won more Ballon d’Or titles if not for football mafia

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro has claimed that her son would have won even more Ballon d’Or titles if not for football mafia. Aveiro believes that if Ronaldo was English or Spanish, he would have been treated better by football authorities ‘they wouldn’t have done what they did’.

Ronaldo’s mother made the claims while in conversation with a Portuguese TV channel (via Marca). The Juventus talisman has won as many as five Ballon d’Or titles and is tied with Lionel Messi with the most number of BDOs won. He is a contender for the upcoming award ceremony as well, along with the likes of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk and his perennial rival Messi.

Aveiro, however, is of the opinion that football authorities haven’t been fair towards his son with respect to individual awards. The former Real Madrid star has never made any such claims in the past, however.

“If there wasn’t a football mafia, my son would have more [individual] international trophies,” she told a Portuguese TV channel.”If he was Spanish or English, they wouldn’t have done what they did.”

It’s still unclear whether there is any truth in Ronaldo’s mother’s claims that her son is being treated unfairly by football authorities.