Udinese have sacked head coach Igor Tudor following heavy defeats to Atalanta and Roma.

Tudor oversaw a 7-1 loss in Bergamo last Sunday, followed by a 4-0 defeat at home to Roma on Wednesday. The results have left Udinese just three points clear of the relegation zone in Serie A.

Luca Gotti was placed in charge temporarily, but former Italy Under-21 coach Luigi Di Biagio and ex-AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso are the frontrunners to take over on a permanent basis.

“It is a very sad day. The days of the games with Atalanta and Roma were very sad, but this day is even more sad because we had to take the measure to release Tudor,” said technical director Pierpaolo Marino to Udinese TV.

Grazie Mister, ti auguriamo il meglio pic.twitter.com/NEqqrqJfum — Udinese Calcio (@Udinese_1896) November 1, 2019

“It is very painful but necessary to make a change. Tudor has paid [with his job], but he is not solely responsible for this situation.

“We thank Tudor but we must turn the page and now it is on the team to take responsibility.”