WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo unveils horrifying clown Halloween costume

Juventus will be facing local rivals Torino in an important Serie A clash on 3rd November, but that has not stopped Cristiano Ronaldo from having some fun.

The footballing superstar set out to prove that he is also a master of disguises, as he effortlessly pulled off a scary clown costume during Halloween on Thursday, October 31.

Ronaldo also teased his Instagram followers by posting a video of him walking around Juventus’ training ground dressed up for the occasion, trying to spook out his teammates.

The costume essentially looks like a dwarf clown carrying a monster on his shoulders – wearing the whole thing, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner walked between the rooms in the club’s training complex, trying to find teammates to scare.

Watch the video below:

As you can see, Ronaldo did manage to spot Miralem Pjanic who was not spooked out at all. In fact, the Bosnia and Herzegovina international shared a high-five with him as he casually walked past.

Goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny was also seen welcoming the “clown”, as he also reacted in a funny manner at Ronaldo’s new look.

Quite understandably, the video has gone quite viral, and had crossed 8million views and 3million likes at the time of writing. It also attracted comments from several celebrities, including Instagram themselves, his girlfriend and model Georgina Rodriguez, freestyle footballer Andrew Henderson and Juventus loanee Leandro Fernandes:

Meanwhile, the Bianconeri are the only undefeated team in all of Europe’s top-five football leagues this season, and Ronaldo and co. will be hopeful of extending their record as they face Torino in another couple of days.