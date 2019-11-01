Cristiano Ronaldo ‘dive’ incident vs Genoa to be discussed in Italian senate

Italian senators Gianni Pittella and Gaetano Quagliariello have claimed that they will raise the issue of ‘impartiality’ in Serie A after two contrasting penalty decisions in the league on Wednesday. While Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded a spot-kick for a soft foul during Juventus’s encounter vs Genoa, Fernando Llorente’s claims were shot down during Napoli’s match vs Atlanta by the referee.

Llorente’s calls looked much more obvious than Ronaldo’s but referee Piero Giacomelli didn’t award Napoli a penalty. Atlanta went on to equalise minutes later in the match and the Carlo Ancelotti-managed side had to do with only one point. Juventus, on the other hand, earned all three points after the Portuguese converted the late penalty.

Senators Pittella and Quagliariello were left unhappy with the decisions and claimed that the referee “failed to award a blatant penalty’ to Napoli and ‘two hours later, during Juventus-Genoa, the home side was awarded a penalty which was much less obvious”. Pittella came up with a Facebook post to present his stance.

He even stated that Ancelotti, who is “considered among the best in the world for league titles and Champions League trophies won in Italy, France, England, Spain and Germany said afterwards: ‘I feel disappointed and offended in my profession’.”

The two senators in question, along with other politicians, will raise the issue in the Italian senate.