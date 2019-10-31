Serie A |

Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘diving’ against Genoa to win crucial penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to help Juventus get the better of Thiago Motta-led Genoa, scoring a stoppage-time penalty to seal the win. However, the ex-Real Madrid star seems to have dived to be awarded the spot-kick. Or at least that is what a lot of fans think! 

Cristiano Ronaldo played a decisive role in Juventus’s win over Genoa because it was he who drew a late foul in the box. The forward was bundled on to the ground by striker Antonio Sanabria and the referee chose to award a penalty to the Bianconeri. Ronaldo stepped up, scored, and sealed maximum points for the Italian giants.

However, many fans believe that the Portuguese superstar engaged in play-acting to manipulate the referee’s decision making, with some calling his going down a blatant dive.

Here are the fan reactions for this one:

Whether Ronaldo dived or not is a debate that will go on for some days. Nevertheless, the referee still pointed to the spot and it was the Portuguese star himself who stepped up to score.

Juventus had taken the lead in the first half through Leonardo Bonucci, who scored his first league goal of the season through a near-post header. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri conceded a shock equalizer in the same half, when Christian Kouame somehow scored past Gianluigi Buffon despite hitting his own leg with his initial shot.

Nonetheless, the late penalty helped Maurizio Sarri’s men claim three more points and leapfrog Inter Milan to the top of the table.

