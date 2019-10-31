Fans slam Cristiano Ronaldo for ‘diving’ against Genoa to win crucial penalty

Cristiano Ronaldo was on hand to help Juventus get the better of Thiago Motta-led Genoa, scoring a stoppage-time penalty to seal the win. However, the ex-Real Madrid star seems to have dived to be awarded the spot-kick. Or at least that is what a lot of fans think!

Cristiano Ronaldo played a decisive role in Juventus’s win over Genoa because it was he who drew a late foul in the box. The forward was bundled on to the ground by striker Antonio Sanabria and the referee chose to award a penalty to the Bianconeri. Ronaldo stepped up, scored, and sealed maximum points for the Italian giants.

However, many fans believe that the Portuguese superstar engaged in play-acting to manipulate the referee’s decision making, with some calling his going down a blatant dive.

Here are the fan reactions for this one:

Everyone is happy with that Ronaldo dive being given as a penalty by VAR? We are all happy there was contact yeah? Ok just checking. A pathetic excuse for a league where the officials are scared to call against Juve — Claudio Cauteruccio (@italia4stelli) October 30, 2019

Anyone see that Ronaldo dive? Genoa were robbed at the last minute by Juventus — J. Velazquez (@JuanDirection58) October 30, 2019

Ronaldo with the biggest dive in the 95th to steal the win, hate to see it — Munshi (@munshhii) October 30, 2019

My God what a disgraceful match of football, Juve and VAR Dont apply, Also, disgusting dive by Ronaldo… — Sahil (@CriminalFIFA_) October 30, 2019

Did Ronaldo just dive??????? Damn this is beyond humiliating 🤦🤦🤦 — oguns olawale (@ogunsolawale5) October 30, 2019

We’re operating in a world (the Italian Republic) where Llorente didn’t deserve a PK because he “elbowed” the defender (despite the defender beginning to wrap around Llorente while not even looking at the ball) but Ronaldo’s dive deep into stoppage time is quickly awarded. — AzzurriFanPhil (@AzzurriFanPhil) October 30, 2019

This is the difference between the 2 Messi fans hyped Messi for playing a 10/10 match and getting 2 assists and 2 goals (1 being a great FK) Y'all are hyping Ronaldo for doing nothing for 90 minutes then scoring a late penalty for a dive. Y'all are honestly deluded — Evil Stewie (@wizzardozydjfh) October 30, 2019

So Ronaldo was useless throughout the whole game scores an offside goal gets disallowed. Makes a dive and gets a penalty to score. Perfect Ronaldo match — Kashish Agarwal (@Onedepresedsoul) October 30, 2019

Whether Ronaldo dived or not is a debate that will go on for some days. Nevertheless, the referee still pointed to the spot and it was the Portuguese star himself who stepped up to score.

Juventus had taken the lead in the first half through Leonardo Bonucci, who scored his first league goal of the season through a near-post header. Nevertheless, the Bianconeri conceded a shock equalizer in the same half, when Christian Kouame somehow scored past Gianluigi Buffon despite hitting his own leg with his initial shot.

Nonetheless, the late penalty helped Maurizio Sarri’s men claim three more points and leapfrog Inter Milan to the top of the table.