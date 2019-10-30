Carlo Ancelotti will have to dig deep into his defensive stocks after Kevin Malcuit underwent reconstructive surgery.

Napoli defender Kevin Malcuit has undergone surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament he damaged in Sunday’s Serie A game against SPAL.

Malcuit left the pitch in tears after seriously injuring his right knee in the second half of the 1-1 draw at Stadio Paolo Mazza.

Scans confirmed the worst for the 28-year-old, who could now miss the rest of the season.

Napoli described the surgery as “perfectly successful” but Carlo Ancelotti will be forced to turn to a third right-back as first-choice Elseid Hysaj continues his recovery from a fractured sternum.

The left-sided Faouzi Ghoulam looked to be a stop-gap solution until he suffered a muscle problem in training earlier this week.

Napoli are back in action at home to Atalanta on Wednesday, ahead of a weekend trip to Roma.