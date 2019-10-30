Cristiano Ronaldo will turn thirty-five in the coming months but the Portuguese star is showing no signs of stopping. The Juventus man is going strong both domestically and internationally. However, he states that he would only play in important matches if possible, snubbing his domestic league in the process.

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that he would only play in some important games if it were up to him, limited to the UEFA Champions League and the international tournaments.

“I’ll tell you, if it were up to me, I would only play some important games,” Ronaldo told France Football.

“Those of the national team and the Champions League.

“It’s these kinds of games that emerge, those with a stake, a difficult environment, a pressure.

“After, you have to be pro and perform well every day to honour your family and the club you represent and who pays you for it.

“So, always give the best.”

Furthermore, the Portugal international suggested that he may go on to play for a little while longer, despite turning thirty-five in a few months.

“Age is just a number. It does not mean that at 34, 35, 36, you are at the end of your career.

“I can show that with my performances, how I play, the way I play, the way I still feel good, sharp, thinking about the game, more mature. This makes the difference.”

The Juventus star was left out of the squad to face Lecce, with Maurizio Sarri opting to give his talisman a rest. The Bianconeri suffered in his absence and ended up drawing the match against the Italian minnows.