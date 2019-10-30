Juventus have announced their 22-man squad to face Genoa and there is no place for injured duo Gonzalo Higuain and Miralem Pjanic.
Portugal superstar Ronaldo was rested for Juve’s trip to Lecce on Saturday, a decision that backfired as the Italian champions were held to a 1-1 draw.
Head coach Maurizio Sarri defended his decision to overlook Ronaldo for selection but has recalled the 34-year-old for Wednesday’s home match against Genoa.
However, there is no place in the 22-man squad for Higuain, who came off worse in an aerial collision with Lecce goalkeeper Gabriel late in the match.
Aaron Ramsey is back after missing Juve’s last three squads with a muscle injury, while Douglas Costa is also in contention following a seven-week absence.
Sarri’s side trail Serie A leaders Inter by two points ahead of Wednesday’s game in hand at Allianz Stadium.