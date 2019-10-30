WATCH: Manchester United flop Romelu Lukaku scores stunner for Inter Milan versus Brescia

Romelu Lukaku ditched Manchester United to link up with Antonio Conte in Italy this summer. The Belgium international joined the Nerazzurri in an expensive deal and has gone on to become an instant hit with the fans. Lukaku has been scoring goals for fun in Italy and his latest one came via a stunning strike.

Manchester United flop, Romelu Lukaku, is enjoying life in Serie A. The striker joined Inter Milan this summer in a big-money move and replaced Mauro Icardi up top. He has since netted seven times for the Italian giants, with all seven strikes coming in the domestic league. Nevertheless, his latest one was a delight to watch.

You can watch Lukaku’s goal at the two-minute-mark below:

The Belgian striker dropped deep to receive the ball on the wing, before dribbling his way past a barrage of Bresica defenders and curling the ball into the corner. He then ran towards manager Antonio Conte on the touchline to celebrate.

Prior to Lukaku’s goal, Lautaro Martinez had already given Inter the lead. The Argentine striker too had dropped deeper to receive the ball before making space for himself to shoot. Once he did, the ball took a big deflection and looped over the goalkeeper, Enrico Alfonso, and dropped into the net.

Brescia did pull one back later on through what has now been credited as a Milan Skriniar own goal. However, the Nerazzurri held on firmly to their lead and march on to the top of the table.