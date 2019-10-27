Zlatan Ibrahimovic might have ‘fear’ over Serie A return – Paolo Maldini

Paolo Maldini cast doubt over Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Italy comeback as Napoli, Bologna and Inter reportedly eye the 38-year-old striker.

AC Milan director Paolo Maldini believes “fear” could hold Zlatan Ibrahimovic back from returning to Serie A.

LA Galaxy superstar Ibrahimovic’s contract is set to expire and the former Milan, Inter and Juventus striker has been linked with a move back to Italy.

Ibrahimovic, whose side were eliminated from the MLS play-offs by Los Angeles FC, claimed he would score 20 goals a season in Serie A amid growing links to Napoli, Bologna and Inter.

The possibility of Ibrahimovic returning to Milan has also been mentioned as the Rossoneri struggle for goals, however, Maldini cast doubt over the 38-year-old’s Italy comeback.

“Ibra would be a dream return for many reasons, but I think within his mind there is a little fear that he won’t be the dominant Ibra of old,” Maldini told Sky Sport Italia.

“I remember when [former Milan head coach] Carlo Ancelotti put me on the bench for a derby and that’s when I realised, I could not accept a season like that. I don’t know if Ibra could accept that either.

“Krzysztof Piatek is a good striker. He needs to think more about playing with the team, but his strength is scoring goals.”

Ibrahimovic has flourished since moving to Los Angeles from Manchester United in 2018 – scoring 53 goals across two seasons for the Galaxy.