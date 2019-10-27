Antonio Conte admits he is ‘worried’ about Inter injuries

Inter missed the chance to go top of Serie A when they were held 2-2 by Parma, and coach Antonio Conte is concerned about his squad depth

Antonio Conte said he is worried about injuries affecting his Inter squad in the coming weeks after his side were held to a 2-2 draw by Parma.

Kwadwo Asamoah and Stefan de Vrij were left out of Conte’s starting line-up at San Siro, where goals in either half from Antonio Candreva and Romelu Lukaku helped to earn the Nerazzurri a point.

The result leaves Inter a point behind Serie A leaders Juventus, who drew 1-1 with Lecce earlier in the day, and Conte expressed his concerns in the midst of a busy fixture schedule.

Inter play their next three games away at Brescia, Bologna and Borussia Dortmund in the space of eight days, and Conte told Sky Sports: “This was our third game in six days. We play more or less the same again and we will have difficulties.

“We are not calm about this. We have four other games in a short time.

“De Vrij had a problem with his adductor and Asamoah with his knee. It becomes difficult to play in two competitions with a squad reduced to the minimum.”

Conte is without Alexis Sanchez until after Christmas due to a foot tendon problem and he will monitor the fitness of Danilo D’Ambrosio and Stefano Sensi as they recover from injuries over the coming weeks.

The Inter boss picked out 20-year-old defender Alessandro Bastoni, who started against Parma, and 17-year-old forward Sebastiano Esposito as focal points of Inter’s future plans, but indicated that he would consult with the club’s board to establish a plan for his squad given the growing list of absentees.

“We must make assessments with the club and understand where we can do better,” said Conte.

“I understand that it is part of a growth project, and we are also focusing on young people like Bastoni and Esposito and we need to be patient, but I am worried anyway.”