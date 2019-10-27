Inter 2-2 Parma: Yann Karamoh stars on San Siro return to deny Antonio Conte’s men top spot

Inter could have reclaimed top spot in Serie A with victory but were held to a 2-2 draw by Parma in Saturday’s match at San Siro

Parma forward Yann Karamoh scored one and set up another on his San Siro return to help his side earn a 2-2 draw and deny Inter top spot in Serie A.

Juventus dropped points for just the second time this season in their 1-1 draw with Lecce earlier on Saturday but Inter, despite taking the lead, could not take full advantage.

Karamoh, whose loan to Parma from the Nerazzurri is set to become permanent at the end of the season, cancelled out Antonio Candreva’s fortuitous opener and set up Gervinho to put Parma ahead in the 30th minute.

Romelu Lukaku equalised early in the second half despite being in an offside position in the build-up – his sixth Serie A goal awarded after a lengthy VAR check – but Inter could not find a winner and remain a point adrift of leaders Juve.

No Serie A side had scored more first-half goals this season than Inter prior to kick-off and they were ahead inside 23 minutes – Candreva’s half-volley from the edge of the box deflecting off Kastriot Dermaku to leave Luigi Sepe wrong-footed.

The visitors responded in style as Karamoh pounced on a loose pass from Marcelo Brozovic, carried the ball forward and picked out the top-left corner with a stunning strike.

Gervinho put Parma in front four minutes later following another sloppy ball from Brozovic, which Karamoh again profited from by surging forward and picking out his team-mate for a low finish from 10 yards.

Inter were back on level terms six minutes into the second half through Lukaku’s close-range finish, the goal allowed to stand despite the Belgian standing in an illegal position when Brozovic played in Candreva to tee him up.

Gervinho was denied by Samir Handanovic and Karamoh also had an effort kept out as Parma refused to give up, but the match finished all square

2 – The last two players to have scored against Inter in Serie A as former players have found the net in Inter-Parma (Yann #Karamoh today and Federico #Dimarco in September 2018, both from outside the box). Ex.#InterParma #SerieA pic.twitter.com/BTXG0C54xf — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) October 26, 2019

What does it mean? Defensive frailties deny Inter top spot

Inter shipped three goals at Sassuolo last weekend and have now failed to keep a clean sheet in their last four Serie A outings.

They were particularly poor at the back in the first half and it ultimately cost them the chance to move above Juve at the summit.

Karamoh finally makes an impact at San Siro

Karamoh lasted just one full season at Inter before moving to Bordeaux and then Parma on loan. The 21-year-old took advantage of regular striker Andreas Cornelius’ injury lay-off as he came back to haunt Antonio Conte’s men.

Pirlo comparisons wide of mark for Brozovic

Conte was reluctant to compare Brozovic to iconic Italian midfielder Andrea Pirlo on the eve of the match and his first-half performance showed why. As good as the Croatia international has been at times this term, he gifted Parma two goals with his untidy play.

What’s next?

There is a quick turnaround in matches as Inter travel to Brescia on Tuesday, the same day Parma host Hellas Verona.