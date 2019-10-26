Miralem Pjanic pulls up injured during Lecce v Juventus

Maurizio Sarri has placed plenty of faith in Miralem Pjanic at Juventus but could now be without the midfielder for a time.

Miralem Pjanic limped off midway through Juventus’ Serie A game at Lecce on Saturday with a suspected hamstring injury.

The playmaker pulled up sharply before requiring medical attention and left the field very gingerly 67 minutes in.

Serie A champions had been pegged back to 1-1 after Marco Mancosu’s 56th-minute penalty cancelled out Paulo Dybala’s own successful conversion from 12 yards.

Pjanic has featured in every competitive game for Juventus this season, proving himself to be pivotal during the early stages of Maurizio Sarri’s reign.