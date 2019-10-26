Serie A side slap world record price tag on Manchester United, Manchester City target

The transfer market grows bigger each year. The values of players have shot up following Neymar’s transfer to Paris Saint Germain, with clubs now being required to pay over the top to sign new players. One Manchester United and Manchester City target, for instance, has had a massive price tag slapped onto him.

Brescia owner Massimo Cellino has slapped a world record price tag on wonderkid Sandro Tonali. As per Cellino, the youngster is worth €300 Million, which happens to be around €80 Million more than what Paris Saint-Germain paid for Neymar.

“All the big Italian clubs. Abroad there’s Atletico Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City, but in my view, he’d be better off remaining a key player with Brescia,” said Cellino. (via Goal)

“His agent and his parents were telling me about this €50 million evaluation. I replied that for me he is worth €300 million, which means I don’t want to sell.

“I have a dream. If Sandro accepts, I am ready to make a big financial sacrifice to extend his contract. It’s up to him to decide. He can stay here and enjoy his football or go to a big club and risk being left on the bench.”

Tonali’s talents have been noticed all across Europe. Manchester United, Manchester City, Juventus, Inter Milan, Paris Saint-German, and Chelsea have all been linked with the Italian wonderkid in recent months.