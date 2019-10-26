Stats show Manchester United flop thriving in Italy; leads league in one variable

Manchester United cleared out the ‘deadwood’ prior to the start of the season. The Red Devils got rid of Mateo Darmian, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling, Antonio Valencia, and Ander Herrera to bring in new players. Stats show that one of those players is currently leading his new league in one variable.

Chris Smalling has become a regular for AS Roma ever since joining the club on loan from Manchester United. The Englishman completed, what seemed a peculiar loan move to the Italian giants at the start of the season but has since become a key member of the squad.

Meanwhile, Smalling’s performances in Italy have been top-notch and stats reflect how impactful he has been. As per whoscored, the Manchester United-owned star is leading the league in aerial duels won this season, winning more than any other player on an average per game so far this season.

Chris Smalling: Is winning more aerial duels per game (5.8) than any other player in Serie A this season

The Red Devils offloaded Alexis Sanchez and Romelu Lukaku to Serie A as well, with both players completing a move to Inter Milan. Since then, the pair has scored for their new club, with Sanchez netting one goal while Lukaku scoring five.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are struggling in the Premier League. The Red Devils have already lost three times in five matches and are struggling to find the back of the net. They will look to rectify their situation when they play Norwich City away from home in their next match.