Cristiano Ronaldo will sit out Juventus’ Serie A trip to Lecce on Saturday.

Speaking ahead of the game, head coach Maurizio Sarri said he would need to rest his star forward, who has already played the full 90 minutes in 10 of Juve’s 11 matches in all competitions this season.

That opportunity to recuperate comes immediately, with Juventus announcing later on Friday that Ronaldo is not part of their travelling party for the game at Stadio Via del Mare.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored four times in Italy’s top flight this season and was also on target during Juventus’ 3-0 Champions League win over Bayer Leverkusen earlier this month.

Right-back Mattia De Sciglio is in line for his first action since the end of August after recovering from a hamstring injury.