Antonio Conte impressed as Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez forge team-first front pairing

Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez stole the show against Sassuolo and their efforts are pleasing Inter boss Antonio Conte.

Antonio Conte has commended the hard-working selflessness of Inter’s in-form forwards and believes more of the same will help Lautaro Martinez realise his “immense” potential.

Argentina international Martinez has struck up a strong understanding with new strike partner Romelu Lukaku, as seen in Sunday’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Sassuolo.

The forwards scored twice each in a devastating double act as the Nerazzurri secured a seventh win in eight Serie A games.

Martinez won the penalty for Lukaku’s second goal and converted a spot-kick of his own in the second half after his team-mate gave up the chance to complete a hat-trick.

It is that sort of attitude that has impressed head coach Conte.

“I think Lukaku is a real team player,” the Inter boss told a news conference on Tuesday.

“He celebrates his goals with the players and the bench. The press go from criticising to praising too quickly. I look at the performance, not just the numbers.

“I am very pleased with Lukaku. He has settled in well and impressed. We are a good group.

| INTERVIEW “@RomeluLukaku9 and I work very hard during the week as we look to improve.” Lautaro’s words following #SassuoloInter pic.twitter.com/lSRo2e23Pz — Inter (@Inter_en) October 21, 2019

“As for Lautaro, he needs to keep working – that is what he has to focus on. Head down and pedal, as I say. Goals are important but that is not everything for a forward.

“He needs to work hard for the team, as he is doing. I like that he plays for the team. He is setting up goals and scoring.

“He has areas to work on, but he has immense potential.”

Conte will hope Lukaku and Martinez can fire his team back into contention for a place in the Champions League knockout rounds when they entertain Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday.

Inter know anything less than three points would make qualification from Group F, which also contains Barcelona, a tall order.

Conte wants his side to get on the front foot at San Siro in spite of their suspect defending against Sassuolo.

“We will take the game to them,” he said.

“We have our ideas and way we want to play. We know there will be risks, but we are a side that will look to take the initiative.”